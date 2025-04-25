Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Vakunov. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, during the talks, the parties discussed sensitive issues that cause concern both in Bishkek and Moscow.

The focus was on the actions of a number of freelance employees of Rossotrudnichestvo — citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic detained as part of the investigation. Based on the results of investigative measures, taking into account the nature of the alleged offenses, a decision was made to change their preventive measure to house arrest.

Recall, a Russian House employee Natalia Sekerina and three other people were arrested within the case on recruiting mercenaries into the Russian army.

Against the backdrop of these events, speculations about some «retaliatory steps» by Kyrgyzstan to the incident in the Moscow bathhouse complex have intensified in the information space. However, as official sources emphasize, such versions do not correspond to reality. The investigations conducted by the State Committee for National Security are part of the routine work to ensure state security and have no political overtones.

According to the sources, the State Committee for National Security, given the extremely difficult times, is doing everything to prevent attacks on the independence and security of the Kyrgyz Republic. And the detention of the representative of the Russian House is in no way connected with the incident in the Moscow bathhouse, and even more so, it is in no way connected with the functioning of Rossotrudnichestvo in Kyrgyzstan. The Russian Center for Science and Culture operates exclusively within the framework determined by the intergovernmental agreement and is not responsible for the misconduct and offenses of freelance employees.

The Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation remain strategic partners, linked by long-standing diplomatic, cultural and economic ties. Despite the provocations undertaken by destructive forces, official Bishkek and Moscow confirm their course towards strengthening bilateral cooperation.