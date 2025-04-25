Slovakia interested in strengthening bilateral cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Juraj Blanar, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. The press service of the President reported.

The parties discussed issues of strengthening bilateral cooperation, expanding economic ties, implementing joint projects in the fields of education, energy, transport, tourism, as well as interaction in the field of environmental protection.

The head of state noted with satisfaction that the visit of the Slovak delegation to Kyrgyzstan coincided with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the industrial cooperative Interhelpo.

Juraj Blanar expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and the opportunity to hold a meaningful meeting at a high level.

He emphasized that the 100th anniversary of the founding of the industrial cooperative Interhelpo is a significant event and part of the shared historical heritage, which can serve as a foundation for building a common future.

The Minister noted that open and trusting relations have been established between the two countries, free from political disagreements, and Slovakia is interested in further strengthening bilateral cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

«On my way to Bishkek, I witnessed large-scale transformations and active construction, which indicates the progressive development of the country. In this regard, I see significant potential for the participation of Slovak business in the economy of Kyrgyzstan,» Juraj Blanar said.

In conclusion, Juraj Blanar expressed Slovakia’s readiness to share experience in public administration and confirmed the intention to expand practical cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.