Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic arrives in Kyrgyzstan

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Juraj Blanár arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. The Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As part of the visit, he will hold talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev, and meet with the country’s leadership.

In addition, in order to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, a business forum will take place with the participation of representatives of the business circles of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Slovak Republic.