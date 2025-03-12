Jazz_Bishkek_Spring: Musicians from 8 countries to participate in festival

Musicians from eight countries will take part in the XX International Festival Jazz_Bishkek_Spring, which will be held on April 25-26 in Bishkek. Organizers of the festival reported on social media.

Bands from Kyrgyzstan, France, Germany, Russia, Spain, Austria, Japan and Portugal will perform during the event.

The International Festival Jazz_Bishkek_Spring is an anticipated calendar event of the spring. The motto is «Music without Borders».

The concerts will be held at Novotel Bishkek City Center. Tickets can be purchased on the website ticket.kg.

The festival will include free music master classes.

Organizers of the event are Central Asia — Arts Management PF, Terra Public PF.

24.kg news agency is the media partner of the festival.