Jazz_Bishkek_Spring: Bands from 6 countries apply for participation in festival

The XX International Festival Jazz_Bishkek_Bishkek_Spring will be held on April 25-26. The organizers informed 24.kg news agency.

Bands from France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Japan and Kyrgyzstan have applied for participation.

International festival Jazz_Bishkek_Spring is an expected spring event. The motto is «Music without borders».

The concerts will be held at Novotel Bishkek City Center. Tickets can be purchased at ticket.kg.

Free musical master classes will be held as part of the festival.

Organizers are Central Asia — Art Management PF, Terra Public PF.

24.kg news agency is the media partner of the festival.
