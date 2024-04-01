16:57
Festival Jazz_Bishkek_Spring to be held on April 26-27

The XIX Bishkek International Festival Jazz_Bishkek_Spring will be held on April 26-27. The organizers told 24.kg news agency.

The festival is an expected spring calendar event. Its motto is «Music without borders.»

Music bands from Austria, Kazakhstan, Korea, Uzbekistan, Portugal and Kyrgyzstan submitted applications for participation this year.

The festival concerts will take place on the stage of the National Philharmonic Hall named after Toktogul Satylganov at 6.30 p.m.

The program also includes a master class, which will take place at the Republican Secondary Specialized Music Boarding School. Admission to it is free for everyone.

The organizer of the festival is Central Asia — Art Management Public Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased on the website Ticket.kg and at the Philharmonic Hall’s box office.

24.kg news agency is the festival’s media partner.
