Patrimoine Musical Festival supported by KR Delegation to be held in Paris

On March 7, the International Music Festival Patrimoine Musical will take place in the main hall of the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, organized by the association Aitysh France with the support of the Permanent Delegation of Kyrgyzstan to UNESCO. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in France reported.

The cultural project was initiated by Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to France, Sadyrk Sher-Niyaz, Consul Zhyldyz Akmatova, and the festival’s executive director, Elita Sultanalieva.

The festival’s main guest will be violinist Daniel Lozakovich, who recently performed in Bishkek at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov.

The jury will include professors from the Paris Conservatory of Music, who will conduct a professional selection of participants.

Patrimoine Musical will not only serve as an important platform for promoting young talented musicians, but will also make a significant contribution to the development of international cultural dialogue.