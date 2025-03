Illegal structures near the shoreline are finally being demolished at Aurora resort in Issyk-Kul region.

The Ministry of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services clarified that shops and cafes located within 100 meters of the shoreline are being dismantled.

In 2024, the State Construction Agency forcibly removed illegal structures in the park and beach zone of Issyk-Kul Lake in Bosteri village and at Zolotiye Peski resort.

The regional department of the ministry continues its work to enforce presidential decree No. 131, dated April 26, 2022 «On urgent measures to preserve the ecology of Issyk-Kul Lake.»