Football players from Kyrgyzstan start CAFA U17 tournament with victory

The women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan (U17) is taking part in the international CAFA tournament, which started on March 4 in Dushanbe. The football association reported on social media.

In the first game, the team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Tajikistan — 1:0.

In another match of the tournament, the team of Uzbekistan defeated the Iranians with the same score.

The women’s football team of Kyrgyzstan will play against the team of Iran on March 6.

According to the regulations, the matches will be held in one round. The winner will be determined by the highest number of points.