Legendary football player of Kyrgyzstan Yusup Musaev passes away

Legendary football player of Kyrgyzstan Yusup Musaev has passed away.

His name is known to every football fan in the country. In the 1950s and 1960s, Yusup Musaev was a striker for the Frunze-based Alga team. He later worked as a coach and then became the team’s manager.

The achievements of Alga’s golden team, led by Yusup Musaev, are remembered far beyond Kyrgyzstan’s borders. Half a century ago, the team was famous across the Soviet Union, nearly reaching the top echelon of Soviet football.

The striker for Frunze’s Spartak and Alga was born on February 27, 1936.

Musaev held the title of USSR Master of Sport, was an Honored Coach of Kyrgyzstan, and a distinguished figure in physical culture and sports of the republic. He was awarded Dank medal and received an honorary diploma from FIFA President Joseph Blatter.

Yusup Musaev was 89 years old.

24.kg news agency expresses deep condolences to the family and all football fans.