15:20
USD 87.45
EUR 91.64
RUB 1.01
English

Legendary football player of Kyrgyzstan Yusup Musaev passes away

Legendary football player of Kyrgyzstan Yusup Musaev has passed away.

His name is known to every football fan in the country. In the 1950s and 1960s, Yusup Musaev was a striker for the Frunze-based Alga team. He later worked as a coach and then became the team’s manager.

The achievements of Alga’s golden team, led by Yusup Musaev, are remembered far beyond Kyrgyzstan’s borders. Half a century ago, the team was famous across the Soviet Union, nearly reaching the top echelon of Soviet football.

The striker for Frunze’s Spartak and Alga was born on February 27, 1936.

Musaev held the title of USSR Master of Sport, was an Honored Coach of Kyrgyzstan, and a distinguished figure in physical culture and sports of the republic. He was awarded Dank medal and received an honorary diploma from FIFA President Joseph Blatter.

Yusup Musaev was 89 years old.

24.kg news agency expresses deep condolences to the family and all football fans.
link: https://24.kg/english/321388/
views: 97
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team coach fired after Asian Cup
Four Nations Cup: Football players from Kyrgyzstan lose to Myanmar
Asian Cup (U20): Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Qatar
Four Nations Cup: Football players from Kyrgyzstan lose to Nepal
Asian Cup (U20): Kyrgyzstan’s national team lost to China
Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan to participate in International Tournament
Antonio Mesa appointed head coach of women's national team of Kyrgyzstan
Asian Cup (U20): National team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Australia
Elnura Osmonalieva appointed Vice-President of Women's Football Association
New head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football champion Abdysh-Ata appointed
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan
28 February, Friday
15:14
Patrimoine Musical Festival supported by KR Delegation to be held in Paris Patrimoine Musical Festival supported by KR Delegation...
15:04
Foreigner dies after colliding with friend while snowboarding in Karakol
14:51
Legendary football player of Kyrgyzstan Yusup Musaev passes away
12:27
Bishkekzelenstroy plans to develop eight mini parks on 20 hectares
11:56
Gang member organizes arson attacks on stores in Ala-Buka while in Russia