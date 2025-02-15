Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan to participate in International Tournament

The women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the Four Nations Cup, which will be held on February 15 — 27 in Kathmandu (Nepal). The KFU website says.

Teams from Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Lebanon and Nepal will participate in the tournament.

According to the regulations, the matches will be held in one round, and the teams that take first and second place will meet in the final.

Schedule of the national team’s games:

February 17: Nepal — Kyrgyzstan;

February 20: Kyrgyzstan — Myanmar;

February 23: Kyrgyzstan — Lebanon.

The women’s national team of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the tournament under the leadership of head coach Nematzhan Zakirov.