Park in Bishkek to be named after Hero of Soviet Union Cholponbai Tuleberdiev

One of the parks in Bishkek will be named after the Hero of the Soviet Union Cholponbai Tuleberdiev. The decision was made today at a session of the Bishkek City Council.

As Vice Mayor of the capital Ulanbek Azygaliev noted, the park is located in Pervomaisky district, its area is more than 10 hectares.

«The green zone has no name now. The issue of naming the park after the Hero of the Soviet Union Cholponbai Tuleberdiev was initiated by a public foundation with the same name,» he said.

Construction work is underway in the park. Its opening is scheduled for April 13 — on the birthday of Cholponbai Tuleberdiev.

On August 6, 1942, Cholponbai Tuleberdiev covered an embrasure of the enemy’s earth-and timber bunker with his body, ensuring capture of a strategic bridgehead for an assault operation by the 6th Army of the Voronezh front. He was buried with military honors at the site of the feat on the top of Lysaya Mountain near Selyavnoye-Vtoroye village, Liskinsky District, Voronezh Oblast. His native village (Chymgent was renamed into Cholponbai) and a street in Bishkek was named after the hero.