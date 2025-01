The average minimum subsistence level per capita in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 was 7,963.72 soms. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

The subsistence minimum for the working-age population was 8,906.51 soms per month, and for the retirement age population — 7,663.85 soms. For children, it was set at 6,768.77 soms.

The highest subsistence minimum was recorded in the Jalal-Abad region — 8,200 soms, the lowest was in Issyk-Kul region — 7,500 soms.