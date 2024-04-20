17:02
USD 89.02
EUR 94.77
RUB 0.95
English

Minimum subsistence level reaches 7,700 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Based on the results of the first quarter of 2024, the minimum subsistence level in Kyrgyzstan reached 7,769.17 soms. The National Statistical Committee provided the data.

This is almost 88 soms higher than the level of 2023 and 590.85 soms higher than in 2022.

The main part in the structure of the minimum subsistence level is the food basket — 65 percent.

The minimum subsistence level for the working age population is 8,669.52 soms, pensioners — 6,886.86 soms, children — 6,632.15 soms.

The highest level of subsistence minimum is in Jalal-Abad (8,124.89 soms) and Naryn (7,984.03 soms) regions, the lowest — in Issyk-Kul region (7,195.17 soms).
link: https://24.kg/english/292143/
views: 144
Print
Related
Minimum subsistence level in 2023 reaches 7,600 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Minimum subsistence level reaches 7,700 in Kyrgyzstan
Minimum subsistence level reaches 7,500 in Kyrgyzstan
Minimum subsistence level reaches 7,100 soms at year-end 2022
271,000 families in Kyrgyzstan live below minimum subsistence level
Popular
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary
20 April, Saturday
15:36
Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconst...
15:12
Exhibition of Lithuanian artist Klaidas Navickas opened in Bishkek
15:00
WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request
14:52
Minimum subsistence level reaches 7,700 soms in Kyrgyzstan
14:40
Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank