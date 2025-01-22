16:55
Taxes can now be paid using bank cards in "Taxpayer's Cabinet"

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has introduced the ability to pay taxes using bank cards (acquiring) through the «Taxpayer’s Cabinet» on the website cabinet.salyk.kg.

According to the state service, taxpayers can now pay taxes from anywhere in the world without visiting banks or tax offices, using payment cards of Elcard, Visa, and MasterCard systems.

To pay taxes via acquiring in the «Taxpayer’s Cabinet,» it is necessary to:

  • Go to «Tax Payment» module.
  • Select the desired section by clicking the «Proceed» button.
  • Fill in all required fields in the section.
  • Create a payment transaction by clicking the «Pay» button.
  • Choose the payment method via bank card.
  • Select a payment system (Elcard, Visa, or MasterCard) and click «Proceed to Payment.»

After completing these steps, the system will automatically redirect the user to a secure payment page, where the transaction status will be displayed.

For security purposes, bank card data is neither saved nor linked to the system.

The introduction of this new payment method enables taxpayers to fulfill their tax obligations quickly, remotely, and securely.
