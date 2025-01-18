Declaration campaign: How much did Akylbek Japarov earn in 2023

The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan began publishing income declarations of officials for 2023. Data on the income and property of the former chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov was also presented.

According to the report, during the specified period, he earned 2,826,652.72 soms. Akylbek Japarov still owns only an apartment of 77.5 square meters.

There is no information in the «Close relatives» section.

Recall, in the declaration for 2021, the then head of the Cabinet indicated that he earned 1,471 million soms. He owned the same apartment.

Data on the income and property of immediate relatives was also not presented.