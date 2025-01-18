14:34
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team (U20) defeats Spanish club

The national youth football team of Kyrgyzstan had its third friendly match at a training camp in Spain. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

The team defeated the youth team of UCAM Murcia club, which plays in the third division of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, with a score 3:1.

Umar Madaminov, Emir Ernisov and Baibol Ermekov scored the goals.

Earlier, the Kyrgyzstan’s team defeated Cartagena club (4:0) at a training camp in Spain and lost to the AFE team.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan is training in Alicante as part of preparations for the final stage of the Asian Cup, which will start in February in China.
