For the convenience of Bishkek residents and guests, public transport will operate until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

It promised that 1,200 buses will serve 56 routes. Thus, residents of the capital will be able to easily return home after the celebrations on New Year’s Eve.

«Dear citizens and guests of Bishkek! In order to avoid traffic jams, we ask you to use public transport instead of your personal car,» the municipality asked.