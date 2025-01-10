12:26
California wildfires become most destructive in Los Angeles history

The wildfires in California have become the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

The total damage from them is estimated at $50 billion, and the losses of insurance companies could reach $20 billion, Financial Times reports.

According to ABC News, the scale of damage and destruction is unprecedented.

At least six separate wildfires are raging in Los Angeles. The situation is complicated by strong winds and a lack of water: the region has not had rainfall for several months, and the city’s reservoirs are designed to extinguish local, not large-scale fires.

The death toll from wildfires in California has risen to six. Earlier, death of five people was reported as a result of the Eaton Fire in eastern Los Angeles County. According to the county’s fire chief, Anthony Marrone, this fire alone could potentially destroy or damage about 4,000-5,000 buildings.
