Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) changes its logo

The Central Asian Football Association has changed its logo. CAFA website says.

«This modern, streamlined, and impactful design reflects CAFA’s growth, maturity, and vision for the future. Minimalistic yet powerful, it symbolizes our commitment to professionalism and excellence in every aspect of football. A decade of unity. A future of ambition. This transformation marks not just a new look but a renewed pledge to elevate the game we love, bringing our region closer together through the beautiful sport,» the organization noted.

The unveiling of the new logo is the first step in a series of commemorative events dedicated to celebrating CAFA’s 10th anniversary in 2025.

The association unites the football federations of Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.