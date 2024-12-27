Plane crash investigation: Embraer specialists arrive in Aktau

Representatives of the Brazilian manufacturer Embraer have already arrived in Aktau. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported.

«The designated representatives from the Embraer aircraft manufacturer arrived in accordance with Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention. The investigation commission will conduct work at the scene of the accident,» the ministry reported.

CENIPA (Brazilian Aircraft Accident Investigation and Prevention Center) is also expected to arrive in the coming days. Then the Kazakh commission, together with foreign specialists, will open flight data recorders of the passenger plane that crashed in Aktau.

Embraer is a Brazilian transnational company specializing in the design, production and sale of aircraft and spare parts for them for the commercial, defense and executive aviation sectors, as well as in maintenance and technical support in this industry.

The company was founded by the Brazilian government as a state corporation on August 19, 1969. On December 7, 1994, the company was privatized and sold to private investors, which allowed it to avoid impending bankruptcy.

Currently, Embraer is one of the three largest aircraft manufacturers in the world after Airbus SE and Boeing.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau Airport on December 25, where it was flying urgently after failed attempts to land in Russia. According to Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, 38 people were killed, 29 survivors were hospitalized. Six citizens of Kazakhstan are among the dead. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the hospitalized, one of them is in extremely serious condition.

Criminal cases have been opened in Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for violation of safety rules. A case on negligence has also been opened in Baku.