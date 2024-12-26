10:32
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime for six Gulf countries

Kyrgyzstan is introducing a visa-free regime for citizens of six Gulf countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. The new rules will come into force on January 4, 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the established procedure, citizens of these countries visiting the Kyrgyz Republic for tourism purposes will be able to stay in the country without a visa for a total of up to 180 days during one calendar year.

However, in case of entry for other purposes, such as work or study, a visa will be required in accordance with the purpose of the trip.

The measure is aimed at increasing the tourist flow and improving the investment and business attractiveness of Kyrgyzstan.

For detailed information, please contact the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the following address: Bishkek, 10, Togolok Moldo Street, or by phone: +996703428865 and +996999312002 (WhatsApp).
