11:54
USD 87.45
EUR 91.77
RUB 0.88
English

Visa-free regime with Albania for holders of diplomatic passports approved

A visa-free regime with Albania for holders of diplomatic passports has been approved. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document notes that the conclusion to the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Council of Ministers of Albania on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports, signed earlier, has been approved.

It has been sent to the Parliament for ratification.

Citizens — holders of diplomatic and service passports of the two countries will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, stay, exit and transit through the territories of their countries for a period not exceeding 90 days within 180 days from the date of entry.
link: https://24.kg/english/317993/
views: 148
Print
Related
Visas for holders of diplomatic passports of Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus to be abolished
Kyrgyzstan introduces simplified visa procedures for foreigners from January 22
SCO countries study visa liberalization opportunities
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime for six Gulf countries
Uzbek politician calls on to introduce visa regime with Russia
Kazakhstan introduces Neo Nomad visa for foreigners working remotely
Kyrgyz Ambassador asks USA to extend validity of student visas
Visas for holders of diplomatic passports of Kyrgyzstan and Venezuela abolished
Kyrgyzstan and Montenegro sign agreement on exemption from visa requirements
Pakistan and Macau simplify process of obtaining visas for Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
27 January, Monday
11:45
Tashiev treats Kyrgyzstan's youth football team to chuchuk in Barcelona Tashiev treats Kyrgyzstan's youth football team to chuc...
11:30
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to $846.4 million
11:23
Turnover in wholesale and retail trade in 2024 reached 1.7 trillion soms
11:06
Akzhol Makhmudov - winner of German club championship
10:57
Ex-head of Kyrgyzindustriya and his deputy remanded in custody until March 24