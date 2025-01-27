Visa-free regime with Albania for holders of diplomatic passports approved

A visa-free regime with Albania for holders of diplomatic passports has been approved. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document notes that the conclusion to the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Council of Ministers of Albania on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports, signed earlier, has been approved.

It has been sent to the Parliament for ratification.

Citizens — holders of diplomatic and service passports of the two countries will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, stay, exit and transit through the territories of their countries for a period not exceeding 90 days within 180 days from the date of entry.