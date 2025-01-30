Kyrgyzstan signs agreement with 5 countries on abolition of visas for diplomats

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the agreements of the Cabinet of Ministers on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports with several countries in three readings at once.

Thus, the visa regime is abolished with Albania, Montenegro, Cyprus, Venezuela and Thailand.

Holders of diplomatic and service passports can stay in these countries without visas for up to 90 days. Also, holders of diplomatic and service passports of citizens of these five countries will be able to stay in Kyrgyzstan without visas.