Companies pay dividends to state of 21 billion soms

Dividend revenues amounted to 21,376.4 billion soms in 2024. They were provided by five joint-stock companies, the State Property Management Agency of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The main dividend revenues to the budget were provided by:

  • Kyrgyzaltyn JSC — 11,385 billion soms;
  • Aiyl Bank JSC — 5,420 billion soms;
  • Eldik Bank JSC — 2,472 billion soms;
  • Manas International Airport JSC — 1,013 billion soms;
  • Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC — 620,801 million soms.

The agency said that dividend revenues have increased since 2020. Then the budget received 2,176 billion soms. The increase for five years reached almost 19 billion soms.

As of December 20, 2024, at least 31,824.9 billion soms were transferred from state property management to the republican budget. This figure is 33.8 percent higher than for the same period in 2023.

Compared to 2020, the total amount of revenue increased by 29 billion soms.
