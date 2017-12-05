Government to receive 3.2 billion soms state property dividend in 2018

The government of Kyrgyzstan plans in 2018 to receive dividends of 3.2 billion soms from companies with a state share. Vice Prime Minister Tolkunbek Abdygulov said this today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

According to him, the state has shares in 59 joint-stock companies. In 2015, they received dividends of 2,078 billion soms, in 2016 — 2,176 billion soms. For 10 months of 2017 — already 2, 176 billion soms.

«At present, most of the revenues we receive from Alfa Telecom, Manas Airport, Kyrgyzneftegaz, Aiyl Bank, and RSK Bank. We believe that in future all state-owned enterprises will have only two options — either to become joint-stock companies or switch to the status of state institutions,» Duishenbek Zilaliev noted.