Government to receive 3.2 billion soms state property dividend in 2018

According to him, the state has shares in 59 joint-stock companies. In 2015, they received dividends of 2,078 billion soms, in 2016 — 2,176 billion soms. For 10 months of 2017 — already 2, 176 billion soms.
«At present, most of the revenues we receive from Alfa Telecom, Manas Airport, Kyrgyzneftegaz, Aiyl Bank, and RSK Bank. We believe that in future all state-owned enterprises will have only two options — either to become joint-stock companies or switch to the status of state institutions,» Duishenbek Zilaliev noted.