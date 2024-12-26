MES: All citizens of Kyrgyzstan survived plane crash in Kazakhstan

The third citizen of Kyrgyzstan survived the plane crash in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reported. He is E.D., born in 1988.

All three Kyrgyzstanis were taken to the Aktau hospital. They are:

A.R.T., born in 2004;

O.T.M., born in 1998;

E.D., born in 1988.

Recall, Embraer-190 plane, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25 in Kazakhstan. There were 67 people on board: 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 16 of Russia, 6 of Kazakhstan, 3 of Kyrgyzstan and 5 crew members.

According to the latest data, 32 people survived. Work to clarify the circumstances of the accident continues.