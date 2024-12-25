11:50
New sports and fitness complex opened in Bishkek

A new sports and fitness complex has been opened in Bishkek, the city administration reports. It is located on 4, Trudovaya Street.

The complex has a medical treatment room, a medical office, an isolation ward, locker and changing rooms with showers, a wrestling hall with telescopic stands, a gym, coaches’ and management’s offices, sanitary rooms and corridors.

The construction work was carried out by the contractor Leader House LLC.

The project was implemented by the Capital Construction Department of Bishkek.

The opening of the sports and fitness complex is a significant step in the development of the city’s sports infrastructure, the municipality noted.

The complex will provide residents of the capital with access to modern facilities for sports activities, health improvement, and active leisure.
