English

EAEU economies maintain positive growth dynamics - EEC

The economies of the EAEU countries maintain positive growth dynamics. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

Following the results of nine months of this year, positive dynamics of gross domestic product growth continues to be observed in all the states of the Eurasian Economic Union: in Armenia — by 6 percent, Belarus — by 4.5 percent, Kazakhstan — by 4.1 percent, Kyrgyzstan — by 8.4 percent, Russia — by 4.2 percent.

The GDP growth rate in the EAEU in this period increased by 4.2 percent.

The main sources of economic growth in all countries of the Union were wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and construction. High rates of economic growth were also supported by real estate transactions in Armenia, agriculture in Belarus and Kazakhstan, financial and insurance activities in Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The EEC expects the Union’s GDP to grow by 4.1 percent by the end of 2024.
