Farmer service center opened in Naryn region

A farmer service center has been opened in Naryn region. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry noted that the center will provide support to agricultural producers in the region and promote the development of the agricultural sector. Farmers will be able to receive consultations and information on the selection of seeds and seedlings, production processes, the sale of finished products, as well as available government support measures.

Similar centers were previously opened in Bishkek, Karakol, Suzak, Kara-Suu and Aitmatov districts.