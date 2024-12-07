17:25
Kyrgyz farmers receive preferential loans for 4.4 billion soms

Under the program Financing of Agriculture — 12, farmers of Kyrgyzstan received loans for a total of 4,446,115 billion soms. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

Loans are provided in two main categories: crop production and cattle breeding.

At least 1,426 loans for 473,084 million soms were provided for crop production. Of them:

  • By Aiyl Bank — 711 loans for 232.26 million soms;
  • Eldik Bank — 715 loans for 241.58 million soms.

At least 9,726 loans for 3,972,274 billion soms were provided for cattle breeding:

  • By Aiyl Bank — 4,700 loans for 1.92 billion soms;
  • Eldik Bank — 4,900 loans for 2.05 billion soms.
