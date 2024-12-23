15:53
Wrestler Ernazar Akmataliev wins gold at International Tournament in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyz wrestler Ernazar Akmataliev won a gold medal at an International Tournament in Kazakhstan.

Freestyle wrestling competitions dedicated to the memory of Dinmukhamed Kunaev were held in Taraz. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 21 athletes.

Ernazar Akmataliev (weight category up to 70 kilograms) took first place.

Members of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Smanbekov (up to 61 kilograms), Aden Sakybaev (up to 70 kilograms) and Orozobek Toktomambetov (up to 74 kilograms) won bronze medals in their weight categories.

Ernazar Akmataliev is a silver medalist of the 2021 World Championship. He is a participant of the Olympic Games in Tokyo and the Olympic Games in Paris.
