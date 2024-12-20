Another drug dealer detained in Bishkek

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control detained a 29-year-old man, who sold synthetic drugs using the Telegram messaging app. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The man was detained in Pervomaisky district of the capital on December 16 at about 5.30 p.m. During the search, green heat shrink film was confiscated from him. The detainee reported that he had previously stashed synthetic drugs in 37 places.

According to the expert’s conclusion, the substance discovered turned out to be the synthetic drug 4-SMS (4-chlormethionine, clephedrone) in especially large quantities.

Law enforcement officers opened a case under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It was established that the detainee had been distributing drugs through an online store since November 2024. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.