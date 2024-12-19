MP proposes legalizing soft drugs in Kyrgyzstan

MP Dastan Bekeshev said at a meeting of Parliament that attitude towards drugs need to be changed.

According to him, humans are weak creatures, they have used and will continue to use alcohol and drugs.

«But we need to be able to distinguish between lesser and greater evils. For example, synthetic drugs are a greater evil. So maybe we should allow adult citizens to use soft drugs?» the MP suggested.

According to him, due to the fact that natural drugs such as hemp are destroyed by law enforcement agencies, they have become more expensive, and therefore young people buy cheap synthetic drugs.

This is not the first time when Dastan Bekeshev has raised this issue. In 2019, he proposed creating a free gaming zone at the former Manas airbase and legalizing the sale and use of soft drugs on its territory.

A similar proposal was made by Tolkunbek Abdygulov while he was the head of the National Bank. He stated that in order to develop tourism, it is necessary to allow the sale of marijuana.