Labor Ministry introduces new rules for foreigners wishing to work in Kyrgyzstan

The process of obtaining work permits for foreign citizens in Kyrgyzstan will change starting from January 1, 2025, the Ministry of Labor announced.

Under the new system, all documents can now be submitted through evisa.e-gov.kg portal based on «Single Window» principle. For inquiries, please call +996312 603070 or +996 703 428865.

To prepare for the implementation of the new rules, ework.e-gov.kg portal will stop accepting applications for quotas and work permits starting December 25, 2024.

These changes are caused by the approval of a new Temporary Regulation that governs the issuance of permits for foreign citizens and stateless persons working in Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Labor advises anyone planning to submit documents to do it before December 25, 2024.
