Labor Minister visits Institution of Prosthetic and Orthopedic Products

The Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov visited the Republican Institution of Prosthetic and Orthopedic Products and the Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities.

The official inspected the institutions after citizens’ requests regarding the quality and accessibility of services provided in them.

He familiarized himself with the process of providing services, the condition of equipment and the level of qualification of specialists. Particular attention was paid to the quality of manufacturing prosthetic and orthopedic products and the organization of rehabilitation programs for people with disabilities.

«Our immediate task is to ensure decent conditions for people with disabilities, as well as to provide high-quality and modern services. Every citizen in need of prosthetics and rehabilitation should be able to receive assistance at the highest level,» Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

After listening to the comments and suggestions of service recipients and employees, he instructed the responsible persons to develop measures to improve the quality of service.
