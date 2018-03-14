17:29
Drivers of Bishkek minibuses obliged to comply with dress code

The drivers of minibuses in Bishkek were obliged to comply with the dress code. The head of the department Abdrakhim Abdrasilov informed 24.kg news agency.

«This is not an innovation, but a general requirement, with which the carriers agreed. It was decided to switch to a uniform, there are summer and winter variants,» the official said.

Drivers will wear a blue vest with the name of the company and the symbols of Bishkek.

«We developed the design together with transport firms. A firm or drivers themselves can purchase the vests. This is not a mass order,» Abdrakhim Abdrasilov added.

Note, townspeople regularly complain of rudeness of drivers of Bishkek minibuses.
