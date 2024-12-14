Kindergarten built in Aleksandrovka village for 86 million soms

A kindergarten was built in Aleksandrovka village, Chui region, for 86 million soms. The press service of the Parliament reported.

Mekenchil deputy group got acquainted with the state of social facilities in Moscovsky district of Chui region during an off-site meeting.

The deputies visited the construction site of a kindergarten for 100 children in Aleksandrovka village, which is 95 percent complete. Its estimated cost is 86 million soms. The kindergarten will be put into operation in the near future.

The head of Min-Bulak aiyl aimak Bakyt Alybekov asked for preferences from the Ministry of Finance for three years, since 5.5 million soms are needed to hire the director and teachers of the kindergarten, and there are no such funds in the local budget.

The deputies also got acquainted with the condition of the building of the Palace of Collective Farmers in Sadovoye village. It was built in 1975, and has not been renovated since 1993. About 16 million soms are needed to renovate the 600-seat building.

The deputies also familiarized themselves with the condition of the district cultural center. The building, built in 1933, is in a state of disrepair. Therefore, it is necessary to include the construction of a new one in the title list for 2025.

The head of Mekenchil deputy group, Kunduzbek Sulaimanov, noted that instructions on the issues outlined will be given to the Cabinet of Ministers.