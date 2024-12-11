Case against Social Democrats: Seid Atambayev asks to stop strife

Deputy Seid Atambayev addressed the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the Ombudsperson, employees of the National Center for Prevention of Torture and a special prosecutor visited the chief of staff of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina in the pretrial detention center No. 1, and then the woman was transferred to a cell with poor conditions.

«Akylbek Japarov and Irina Karamushkina are fellow party members and have worked together in parliament for many years. As for the party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov, you are a wise man. Maybe we need to stop this strife? We need to find a consensus. He should not be in prison,» Seid Atambayev said.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center No. 1 until January 13, 2025. The detainees are accused of vote buying. Immediately after his arrest, the leader of the Social Democrats, Temirlan Sultanbekov, went on a hunger strike. It continues to this day.

Searches were conducted at the headquarters of Social Democrats political party on November 13.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported that a criminal case had been opened under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the headquarters of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discussed vote buying in the upcoming elections of deputies of local councils.