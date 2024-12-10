Bishkek Mayor tells about construction of road interchanges in capital

Mayor of Bishkek showed where road interchanges will be built in the capital. Aibek Dzhunushaliev shared with journalists a plan for the construction of new road interchanges and overpass bridges.

He admitted that the implementation of such projects will require significant financial investments.

According to the head of the city, construction will be carried out within the framework of projects financed at the expense of grants provided by China. The funds will be used to build overpass bridges and interchanges.

«We have already sent the project to the Chinese side for consideration and hope to begin work next year,» Aibek Dzhunushaliev told.

The intersections chosen for the implementation of the project are on Zhibek Zholu Avenue and Fuchik Street; on Leo Tolstoy and Fuchik Streets; Leo Tolstoy Street and Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard.