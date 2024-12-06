Security services detain two border guards suspected of bribetaking

Security services detained two border guards suspected of taking a bribe. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

Two Border Service servicemen have been detained for taking a bribe, who helped a foreigner illegally leave the country for a large sum. The foreigner was hiding from the investigation. In addition, it was established that he conspired with a citizen, who is a member of Kamchi Kolbaev’s organized crime group. The latter contacted the border guards and gave them a large sum of money.

All the detainees have been placed in the temporary detention facility of SCNS. Other persons involved in the illegal activities of the detainees are being identified.