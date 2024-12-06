16:52
USD 86.80
EUR 91.40
RUB 0.83
English

Security services detain two border guards suspected of bribetaking

Security services detained two border guards suspected of taking a bribe. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

Two Border Service servicemen have been detained for taking a bribe, who helped a foreigner illegally leave the country for a large sum. The foreigner was hiding from the investigation. In addition, it was established that he conspired with a citizen, who is a member of Kamchi Kolbaev’s organized crime group. The latter contacted the border guards and gave them a large sum of money.

All the detainees have been placed in the temporary detention facility of SCNS. Other persons involved in the illegal activities of the detainees are being identified.
link: https://24.kg/english/313395/
views: 137
Print
Related
Police officers detained for taking bribes in Nookat
Judge Nurlan Kenzhebaev fined one million soms for bribetaking
Kamchybek Tashiev opens new military camp for Boru special forces in Sulyukta
Two traffic police officers detained for taking bribes in Balykchi
Border guards taking bribes for smuggling sentenced to six years in prison
Kamchybek Tashiev hands keys to new apartments to border guards in Batken
Officer of military enlistment office detained in Bishkek for bribetaking
Head of district department of Tax Service detained for taking bribe
Five Tax Service inspectors detained for taking bribes from entrepreneurs
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains border guards in Ala-Buka
Popular
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
6 December, Friday
16:48
World Athletics removes Kyrgyzstan from Competition Manipulation Watch List World Athletics removes Kyrgyzstan from Competition Man...
16:35
Court extends arrest of Imamidin Tashov, he attempts to cut his throat
15:34
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Osh region
15:29
Security services detain two border guards suspected of bribetaking
15:21
EDB to allocate $2 billion annually for regional projects in Central Asia