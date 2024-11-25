Police officers detained for taking bribes in Nookat

Several officers of Kok-Zhar police station in Nookat district have been detained on suspicion of taking bribes. The press service of the Interior Ministry reported.

The Investigative Service is investigating a criminal case initiated on the fact of bribery.

A video was published on November 20, where the head of Kok-Zhar police station of Nookat district police department, major A. u. T. (Timur Abdisatar uulu), being in his office, receives money from his subordinates.

Earlier, Timur Abdisatar uulu was dismissed for discrediting the internal affairs bodies because he complained to the head of the SCNS and the President about his superior.

A criminal case was initiated on this fact on the same day under Article 342 «Receipt of a bribe by a group of persons» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Five district investigators of the Internal Affairs Department of Nookat district of Osh region were detained on November 21-22 on suspicion of involvement in unlawful acts. Assistant duty officer of Kok-Zhar police station was also detained.

All of them were charged with complicity in taking bribes. The detainees were taken to the temporary detention facility of the Bishkek Department of Internal Affairs. By court decision, a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen for the detainees. The investigation of the case continues.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is working to cleanse the ranks of the police from bribe takers and lawbreakers.