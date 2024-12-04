Mobile clinics of Caravan of Health transferred to two universities

Mobile clinics from Caravan of Health project have been transferred to two universities. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Kyrgyz State Medical Academy and Osh State University received the mobile clinics that previously operated as part of the Caravan of Health.

The project, which covered all regions of the country, has been completed. Medical examinations continue to be carried out in the mobile clinics.

The mobile clinics have offices for doctors, a laboratory for tests, a CT scanner and mammography machine, an operating unit, an X-ray unit, a gastroscope, a mobile screening center and a control center.

Mobile medical complexes were transferred to Kyrgyzstan in early July 2021 as part of the Caravan of Health project.