Branch of IT Academy opened in Leilek district

A branch of IT Academy was opened in Leilek district of Batken region and an Information Technology Forum «Live in Leilek — Work with the Whole World!» was held. The Public Relations and Mass Media Department of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Deputy Mirgul Temirbaeva, speaking at the forum, emphasized that the educational institution that is being opened in the most remote district provides an excellent opportunity for residents of the region, especially for women, and called on everyone, young and old, to get an education there.

Director of the High-Tech Park Aziz Abakirov thanked the deputy for her help in opening the branch in Leilek district.

In addition, information reports were presented at the forum, proposals and ideas were discussed.

Within the framework of the project «Access to Education in the Field of Information and Communication Technologies for Women and Girls in Batken region», 200 women will get free education. The project was sponsored by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), which donated 25 laptops to the branch of the newly opened IT academy.