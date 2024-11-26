15:49
Road accident involving bus occurs in Bishkek, injured reported

A road accident involving a municipal bus occurred in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to preliminary data, a Mercedes Benz car crashed into bus No. 23 at the intersection of Barpy Alykulov and Zhaiyl Batyr streets (near HPP 2).

Eight people were injured: five passengers of the bus and three passengers of the car. They were taken to the hospital.

The patrol police officers are working at the scene. According to preliminary data, the driver of the car violated traffic rules.
link: https://24.kg/english/312273/
views: 213
