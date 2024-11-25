700 quotas allocated for Kyrgyz applicants in Russian universities in 2025

At least 700 quotas have been allocated for applicants from Kyrgyzstan in Russian universities in 2025. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Vakunov said in an interview with Russia 24 TV channel.

He noted that currently about 16,000 students from Kyrgyzstan are studying at Russian universities, 7,000 of them — on a budget-funded basis.

According to the diplomat, school graduates are happy to go to study at Russian universities, and Russian education in the Kyrgyz Republic enjoys great authority.

Sergei Vakunov also said that after the campus of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University is built, 15,000 students will be able to study there. Currently, 7,761 people are getting education there.