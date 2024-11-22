16:33
USD 86.50
EUR 91.18
RUB 0.86
English

Security services detain former MP Kanat Isaev

Security services have detained former MP Kanat Isaev. A source in law enforcement agencies confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the former deputy was detained on November 20. It is not yet specified on what case.

In September 2017, on the eve of the presidential election, Kanat Isaev became a defendant in a criminal case on attempted violent seizure of power. In April 2019, pre-trial proceedings were suspended.

Ramis Junusaliev, an employee of the Tax Service for Pervomaisky district of Bishkek, and Deniz Raimkulov, former head of rural administration of Gavrilovka village, Sokuluk district, Chui region, stood trial together with him. Later, all of them were placed under house arrest.

In 2022, Kanat Isaev together with other opposition politicians and civil activists joined the committee to support Kempir-Abad reservoir. After that, the former MP was detained. It became known that the case was reopened.
link: https://24.kg/english/311984/
views: 77
Print
Related
Detention of blogger Adyl Akzhol uulu extended again
Man suspected of beating his disabled son and wife
One of leaders of Seventh-day Adventist Church detained in Bishkek
Woman beaten to death in Bishkek, suspect detained
Crime group member plans assassination attempt on SCNS management
Сrime group member nicknamed Kazak detained in Cairo and brought to Osh
Social Democrats party leader, party members placed in pretrial detention center
Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov placed in detention center
Tashiev comments on detention of members of Social Democrats party
Group of people planning coup on election day detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform
22 November, Friday
16:14
Earthquake registered in Batken and Talas regions Earthquake registered in Batken and Talas regions
16:08
Security services detain former MP Kanat Isaev
15:24
Kyrgyzstan eliminates double taxation with Azerbaijan
15:19
Detention of blogger Adyl Akzhol uulu extended again
14:41
Man suspected of beating his disabled son and wife