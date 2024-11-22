Security services detain former MP Kanat Isaev

Security services have detained former MP Kanat Isaev. A source in law enforcement agencies confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the former deputy was detained on November 20. It is not yet specified on what case.

In September 2017, on the eve of the presidential election, Kanat Isaev became a defendant in a criminal case on attempted violent seizure of power. In April 2019, pre-trial proceedings were suspended.

Ramis Junusaliev, an employee of the Tax Service for Pervomaisky district of Bishkek, and Deniz Raimkulov, former head of rural administration of Gavrilovka village, Sokuluk district, Chui region, stood trial together with him. Later, all of them were placed under house arrest.

In 2022, Kanat Isaev together with other opposition politicians and civil activists joined the committee to support Kempir-Abad reservoir. After that, the former MP was detained. It became known that the case was reopened.