The cost of Bitcoin again updated the historical maximum, exceeding $99,000. Data of Binance exchange say.

The day before, the cryptocurrency once again updated the historical maximum, exceeding the mark of $98,000.

Binance exchange recorded today that the cryptocurrency’s exchange rate amounted to $99,100, demonstrating an increase of 4.42 percent.

CoinMarketCap, which takes into account data on more than 20 exchanges, at the same time reported about the rise in the price of Bitcoin to $99,190.