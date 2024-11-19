13:03
USD 86.50
EUR 91.43
RUB 0.87
English

Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Tuva for murder of his relative

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who killed his relative through negligence, has been sentenced in Tuva. The Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Tuva reported.

The court found the 50-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic guilty of committing a crime under Article 111 (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting through negligence in the death of the victim) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigators, on July 25 of this year, the man stabbed his 45-year-old relative, also a labor migrant, in the chin in an apartment rented by labor migrants in Shagonar, while drinking alcohol. The victim died in the hospital. Both were legally residing in Russia. The court sentenced the perpetrator to seven years in a strict regime penal colony.

The court’s verdict has not yet entered into legal force.
link: https://24.kg/english/311571/
views: 63
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wanted by Interpol detained in Priangarye
Ministry officials discuss protection of labor rights of Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow
Illegal migrants from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan expelled from Sakhalin
Man suspected of murder of neighbor detained in Chui region
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan comments on migrant checks at Chelyabinsk airport
Russia includes rapper from Kyrgyzstan in list of terrorists and extremists
More than 76,000 Kyrgyzstanis are on Russia's blacklist — Ministry of Labor
Russia tightens rules for foreigners staying on its territory
Man arrested for kidnapping and murdering 17-year-old stepdaughter
State Duma adopts law on crimes committed by illegal migrants
Popular
Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region
KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport
Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024 Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024
Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov placed in detention center Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov placed in detention center
19 November, Tuesday
12:45
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Tuva for murder of his relative Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Tuva for murder of his relativ...
12:34
Trump confirms plans to implement mass deportation program
11:48
Brothel detected in Bishkek, 40-year-old pimp detained
11:40
Suspects in knife attack on man, robbery detained
11:28
COP29: Will a new financial goal be adopted to address climate issues?