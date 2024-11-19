Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Tuva for murder of his relative

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who killed his relative through negligence, has been sentenced in Tuva. The Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Tuva reported.

The court found the 50-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic guilty of committing a crime under Article 111 (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting through negligence in the death of the victim) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigators, on July 25 of this year, the man stabbed his 45-year-old relative, also a labor migrant, in the chin in an apartment rented by labor migrants in Shagonar, while drinking alcohol. The victim died in the hospital. Both were legally residing in Russia. The court sentenced the perpetrator to seven years in a strict regime penal colony.

The court’s verdict has not yet entered into legal force.