Kyrgyzstan's gold and foreign exchange reserves exceed $10 billion

The National Bank’s international reserves reached a historic high of $10,177.18 billion in January 2026, National Bank’s data say.

Compared to January 2025, when they stood at $5,190.86 billion, reserves have almost doubled. The net increase over the 12 months reached over 96 percent.

Reserves growth remained stable throughout 2025. While at the beginning of summer, in June, the asset volume stood at $6,508.42 billion, by October it had already approached $8 billion.

A sharp increase occurred in the last month: from December 2025 to January 2026, reserves increased by $1,574.04 billion, or 18.3 percent.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic’s gold and foreign exchange reserves serve as a safety net for the country’s economy, supporting the stability of the national currency and ensuring liquidity for external payments. The current level of assets is the highest in the republic’s history of independence.